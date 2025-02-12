Indian Community Discusses Economy, Fear Inflation May Reach Zimbabwe Levels: FULL TEXT

Urgent Community Message on the Forex Crisis.

Dear Business Community,

Salaams,

Thank you all for your valuable feedback and support.

JazakAllah Khair.

We are facing an acute and critical shortage of foreign exchange:

• The parallel market rate has exceeded 130% and continues to rise.

• Banks are charging premiums as high as 100%.

• Inflation is skyrocketing, severely impacting ordinary citizens, 95% of whom live on less than $1 a day.

Many small and medium-sized businesses have already shut down.

These are responsible and intelligent business owners who have assessed the situation and decided to exit before incurring unsustainable debt or risking their reputations.

It is only a matter of time before other businesses—especially those that have not been prudent—begin to collapse. This will have a ripple effect on all stakeholders, as unpaid credit will turn into defaults, further destabilizing the economy.

Some of us have invested our entire life savings into properties, securing our retirement and ensuring financial stability for future generations. However, with the current exchange rate and low demand, rental income has dropped by 50% in Kwacha terms and by nearly 70% or more in USD terms.

This crisis threatens not just businesses but also the hard-earned legacies of many.

These are serious concerns, but Alhamdulillah, we are addressing them collectively. This group was created to raise awareness, educate, and work towards practical solutions that benefit everyone.

Proposed Solutions & Discussion Points

Now that we have outlined the severity of the situation, we would like to share some potential solutions for constructive discussion:

1. We Must Continue Trading

• Completely halting forex trading is not an option. A prolonged pause would lead to a buildup of excess Kwacha, ultimately driving rates even higher. We cannot afford a to let this cycle repeat itself.

2. Assessing the Real Demand for Forex

• Does anyone in this group have excess Kwacha but cannot access USD at the current asking rate?

• If the answer is no, then it is clear that there is enough forex in circulation.

• The rate hikes are likely driven by fear, uncertainty, greed, and speculation rather than actual scarcity.3. Historical Perspective & Caution

• We have all managed to trade, travel, and import when the rate was at 2,000. •

Some of us survived at 4,000.

• If the rate reaches 6,000, survival will become even harder.

• If we do nothing, we risk a situation similar to Zimbabwe’s hyperinflation. Can we afford such an economic disaster?

• This will affect everyone—buyers, sellers, speculators, and all participants in the economy.

4. Agreeing on a Fixed Exchange Rate

• One option is to collectively agree on a stable exchange rate—perhaps 3900 MK/USD—and ensure that no one pays above this rate.

• By maintaining stability, we can curb inflation and protect businesses. • Similarly, we can agree on a maximum premium for banks, capping it at 2,000 MK to prevent excessive fluctuations.

5. Collective Unity & Commitment (Critical Point)

For this plan to succeed, we all need to be on the same page:

• All communities • All companies • All NGOs • All sectors of society

If we are not united and committed to the agreement, the plan will fail.

We will be divided and ruled upon, achieving nothing while continuing to suffer economic losses.Unity is our greatest strength. If we stand together and remain firm in our collective approach, we can take control of the situation and protect our businesses, livelihoods, and future.

6. Community Responsibility & Charitable Giving

• Now, more than ever, we must increase our charitable efforts

. Giving Sadaqah (charity) generously will help those in need and us.

• Consider wage increases for employees to help them cope with rising costs. A well-supported workforce is a greater form of charity than any external donation.

• At the same time, we must ensure that no one in our community—or within our borders—goes hungry.

• It is our collective responsibility to support each other.

The Consequences of Inaction

If we do not take proactive measures, we will face:

• Rising crime rates, including theft, burglary, and violence.

• Desperation leading to lawlessness and chaos, putting our families, homes, and businesses at risk.

Furthermore, mass unemployment is no longer just a possibility—it is already happening.

• Many jobs have already been lost, and more will follow as businesses continue to shut down or downsize.

• This is leading to increased poverty, desperation, and economic stagnation.

• A high unemployment rate reduces consumer spending, weakens businesses further, and creates a vicious cycle of financial decline.

Beyond financial hardship, rising unemployment will fuel crime, making theft, robberies, and violence more frequent and severe.

As people struggle to survive, lawlessness will increase, putting all of us in direct danger.

We and our loved ones will suffer the consequences—we are not leaving. This is our home.

We want to live here in peace and die a natural death, not be killed due to rising crime and desperation.

The economic instability is not only affecting the business community but is also putting immense pressure on social structures, increasing dependency on aid, reducing productivity, and worsening living conditions for the majority.

If this trend continues, we risk long-term economic devastation, making recovery even more difficult.

Rather than waiting for things to spiral further out of control, let us act now.

Creating a fair economic environment will empower people, strengthen the economy, and yield benefits for all.

A Call for Prayers

We request all religious leaders and community members to consistently pray for relief from this crisis.

If we care for Allah’s creation, He will care for us,

InshaAllah.

Ameen.Let’s work together for a sustainable and prosperous future, InshaAllah.All the guys in agreement please give ur thumps up . If we have enough guys agreeing then we can move forward if not we can delete this group

