spot_img
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestChakwera's Shadow: UTM Boycotts SKC Foundation Launch
LatestPolitics

Chakwera’s Shadow: UTM Boycotts SKC Foundation Launch

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

UTM has announced that it will not attend the launch of the Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation, scheduled to take place tonight at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

UTM President Dalitso Kabambe made the announcement during a press briefing in Lilongwe’s Area 49, citing unresolved grief and unanswered questions surrounding the death of former UTM president Saulos Klaus Chilima.

“We cannot share the same platform with the current leadership of the country,” Kabambe said.

“The grief and unanswered questions surrounding Chilima’s death remain unresolved. How do we share the platform with those who owe Malawians the truth?”

Kabambe emphasized that the boycott is not against the foundation or Mary Chilima, but rather against the current leadership and the Malawi Congress Party, which invited President Lazarus Chakwera to attend the event.

Despite the boycott, Kabambe announced that UTM has donated K10 million towards the foundation.

The Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation aims to uphold the vision and goals of the late Chilima, who died in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

The launch event coincides with what would have been Chilima’s 52nd birthday.

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend the event, which has attracted people from diverse backgrounds.

Previous article
Liberian President Suspends Officials for Non-Compliance with Assets Declaration
Next article
Nankhumwa Proves Critics Wrong as PDP Pulls Mammoth Crowds in Mchinji
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv