Chakwera’s Shadow: UTM Boycotts SKC Foundation Launch

UTM has announced that it will not attend the launch of the Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation, scheduled to take place tonight at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

UTM President Dalitso Kabambe made the announcement during a press briefing in Lilongwe’s Area 49, citing unresolved grief and unanswered questions surrounding the death of former UTM president Saulos Klaus Chilima.

“We cannot share the same platform with the current leadership of the country,” Kabambe said.

“The grief and unanswered questions surrounding Chilima’s death remain unresolved. How do we share the platform with those who owe Malawians the truth?”

Kabambe emphasized that the boycott is not against the foundation or Mary Chilima, but rather against the current leadership and the Malawi Congress Party, which invited President Lazarus Chakwera to attend the event.

Despite the boycott, Kabambe announced that UTM has donated K10 million towards the foundation.

The Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation aims to uphold the vision and goals of the late Chilima, who died in a plane crash on June 10, 2024.

The launch event coincides with what would have been Chilima’s 52nd birthday.

President Lazarus Chakwera is expected to attend the event, which has attracted people from diverse backgrounds.