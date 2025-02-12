spot_img
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Bwande in Frontline Politics

The brain behind popular Bwande radio cartoon Deus Sandram is contesting as an independent candidate in Blantyre City South Lunzu Constituency in the September 16 Genernl Election.

He told the media on Wednesday: “I have been a practising journalist and advocated for poor people for about thirty years now. And I have been tackling critical issues through Bwande for 21 years now.

“This and other relevant knowledge which I possess about the role of Parliament and MPs qualify me to become an MP. Again, I have lived in Machinjiri for close to two decades making me conversant with issues that affect the people”.

Towards 2014 election, Sandram had also shown interest to contest as an independent candidate in Balaka North constituency. If the dream had materialised, he would have contested against names likes Gertrude Maseko (now Mutharika) Lucius Banda and Tony Ngalande.

