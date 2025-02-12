Airtel Malawi Launches Innovative “Chezafaya” Combo Bundle

Airtel Malawi Plc has announced the launch of its innovative “Chezafaya” combo bundle, offering both MoFaya data and Chezani voice minutes in one convenient package.

According to Joshua Sichinga, Airtel Malawi Marketing Director, this move aims to provide customers with better value and a seamless experience for internet browsing and voice calls across all networks.

“‘Chezafaya’ combo bundles have been tailored to cater to different usage patterns and budget preferences,” said Sichinga.

“By providing both data and voice benefits in a single package, Airtel Malawi has made it incredibly convenient for customers to purchase one bundle that serves dual services.”

The “Chezafaya” combo bundle includes four options designed to meet diverse customer needs. Customers can choose from Combo K2000, Combo K7000, Combo K10000, and Combo K20000, each offering a unique combination of data and voice minutes.

“We have combined two of our best data and voice products and ensured they are packed with value, ensuring that our customers stay connected with their loved ones and enjoy a great experience, whether for streaming, downloads, WhatsApp or normal voice calls,” explained Sichinga.

This new bundle eliminates the hassle of buying separate bundles for data and voice, ensuring a seamless and efficient user experience for customers.

Sichinga emphasized that the “Chezafaya” combo bundles empower customers to purchase a single bundle at one price point, providing both Chezani Voice and MoFaya data benefits.

Customers can buy “Chezafaya” combo bundles through the MyAirtelApp or by dialling *301#.