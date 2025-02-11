spot_img
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestYOSSA KICKS OFF HUMANITARIAN AND ADVOCACY INITIATIVE IN MASONGA VILLAGE, LILONGWE
Latest

YOSSA KICKS OFF HUMANITARIAN AND ADVOCACY INITIATIVE IN MASONGA VILLAGE, LILONGWE

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The Youth Support for Social Advancement (YOSSA) recently convened a development dialogue with traditional leaders in Masonga Village, located under Traditional Authority Chitulula in Lilongwe. The meeting was spearheaded by local chiefs and group village heads, with Senior Group Village Head Masonga taking the lead.

The primary aim of the engagement was to gather insights from community leaders regarding the socio-economic challenges faced by residents and to collaboratively devise short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies to address these issues.

During the gathering, YOSSA’s Executive Director, Fredrick Mkula, assured attendees that the organization would serve as a bridge to connect Masonga Village with other development bodies and initiatives. He emphasized YOSSA’s commitment to helping the community achieve its social development objectives.

In her closing remarks, Senior Group Village Head Masonga thanked YOSSA for selecting Masonga Village as a beneficiary of its programs. She highlighted the frequent neglect her community experiences in tackling pressing issues, which span education, economic hardships, social needs, and healthcare challenges.

YOSSA, a non-profit organization based in Area 49, focuses on advancing human rights, empowering at-risk youth, and enhancing the livelihoods of orphans and vulnerable children.

Previous article
Tay Grin Appointed Tourism Ambassador, Vows to Export Malawi’s Rich Culture
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv