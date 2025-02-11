YOSSA KICKS OFF HUMANITARIAN AND ADVOCACY INITIATIVE IN MASONGA VILLAGE, LILONGWE

The Youth Support for Social Advancement (YOSSA) recently convened a development dialogue with traditional leaders in Masonga Village, located under Traditional Authority Chitulula in Lilongwe. The meeting was spearheaded by local chiefs and group village heads, with Senior Group Village Head Masonga taking the lead.

The primary aim of the engagement was to gather insights from community leaders regarding the socio-economic challenges faced by residents and to collaboratively devise short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies to address these issues.

During the gathering, YOSSA’s Executive Director, Fredrick Mkula, assured attendees that the organization would serve as a bridge to connect Masonga Village with other development bodies and initiatives. He emphasized YOSSA’s commitment to helping the community achieve its social development objectives.

In her closing remarks, Senior Group Village Head Masonga thanked YOSSA for selecting Masonga Village as a beneficiary of its programs. She highlighted the frequent neglect her community experiences in tackling pressing issues, which span education, economic hardships, social needs, and healthcare challenges.

YOSSA, a non-profit organization based in Area 49, focuses on advancing human rights, empowering at-risk youth, and enhancing the livelihoods of orphans and vulnerable children.