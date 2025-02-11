Thin Plastic Ban in Full Force

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change and the Malawi Environment Protection Authority (MEPA), has announced the immediate resumption of a ban on the production, importation, usage, and exportation of thin plastics in the country.

This development follows a recent court ruling that dismissed attempts by plastic manufacturing companies to prevent the government and its agencies from enforcing the ban on thin plastics, which have been a significant contributor to environmental degradation in Malawi for many years.

The ruling enables the full enforcement of the Environment Management (Plastics) Regulations, 2015, which prohibit the manufacture, importation, distribution, sale, and use of thin plastics of less than 60 microns.

Briefing the Press in Lilongwe Dr. Yusuf Mkungula, Secretary for Natural Resources and Climate Change, emphasized government’s commitment to environmental protection.

He described the landmark ruling as a victory for the nation as it will ensure a safe and clean environment in light of the devastating effects of plastic pollution on the country’s ecosystems.

Dr. Wilfred Kadewa, MEPA Director General, stated that the environmental authority has established enforcement measures to ensure total compliance, and violators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He added that MEPA will conduct nationwide inspections to ensure compliance.

MEPA Board Chairman, Dr. Robert Kafakoma, called for collaboration among stakeholders to address the issue of thin plastics with the seriousness it deserves.