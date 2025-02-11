spot_img
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
First Family Mourns Lucius Chikuni

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

President Lazarus Chakwera and the First Lady Monica have expressed sadness at the passing of veteran broadcaster and diplomat Lucius Chikuni.

Chikuni was among those who transitioned the then Federal Broadcasting Corporation to “Radio Malawi” at the attainment of self-rule in 1963 and to “Malawi Broadcasting Corporation” at the dawn of independence on 6th July, 1964.

Chakwera said: “For over six decades, Mr. Chikuni has inspired hundreds of diplomats and media experts, leaving an indelible mark on our culture and nationhood,”Among the highlights of Chikuni’s career was his production of “Adaferanji” radio play which depicts the John Chilembwe uprising.

On this, Chakwera said the production: ” shall make Lucius Chikuni an unforgettable figure in Malawi’s liberation struggle. We, therefore, celebrate the life of a man who dedicated his life to the service of this great nation.

Chikuni died on Monday at Mwaiwathu Private Clinic. He was 85.

Thin Plastic Ban in Full Force
Age Limit Bill: A Threat to Elderly Rights
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
