Balaka residents demonstrate to ouster DC Tamanya Harawa over Ng’onga Cement Mining Saga

A group of concerned citizens, operating under the umbrella “Mzika zokhunzidwa malinga ndikutengedwa malo akwa Ng’onga,” has notified the Balaka District Council of their intention to hold peaceful demonstration this Thursday February 13,2025.

According to a letter in our possession, the group plans to conduct these demonstrations to push the Ministry of Local Government to move the current District Commissioner for Balaka, Mr. Tamanya Harawa out of office.

This demonstration follows the expiry of a seven-day ultimatum the local gave Local Government Principal Secretary Richard Hara on Monday February 3, 2025.

The residents accuse stems from Harawa for allegedly throwing spanners into the process of rectifying the unfair and hurried compensation following the loss of their birthplace at Ng’onga Village Tradition Authority(T/A) Nsamala paving the way for a Chinese firm Portland Cement Mining operations site.

Landowners and lawful occupiers were hyped during first and second phase of the compensation that were done in total disregard of the law and human face.

Harawa is accused of conniving some Chiefs of meddle into the otherwise cordial process that started with an all-inclusive stakeholders meeting held in the District of January 21,2025.

The apparent silence from Hara has escalated their concerns hence they resorted to exercise their constitutional right to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Notably, the group will not present a petition during the demonstrations, as the responsible person refused to receive it on February 3, 2025.

According to the letter copied to Hara and Balaka Police Officer incharge the protests will start at St John’s centre at 10.