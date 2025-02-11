spot_img
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Airtel Introduces CHEZAFAYA Bundle

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

One of the country’s leading mobile network service providers, Airtel Malawi has announced a new combo bundle, ‘CHEZAFAYA’, designed to offer both MoFaya data and Chezani voice minutes in a single package.

According to Airtel Malawi Marketing Director, Joshua Sichinga, the new bundle aims to enhance customer convenience by combining data and voice services into one offering.

“By integrating both data and voice benefits into a single package, we are making it easier for customers to stay connected without the need to purchase separate bundles,” said Sichinga.

Sichinga concluded by saying that the introduction of the ‘CHEZAFAYA’ bundle reflects Airtel Malawi’s commitment to enhancing user experience by offering flexible and cost-effective communication solutions

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
