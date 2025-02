Chaponda has every reason to smile

Dr George Chaponda, Leader of Opposition

We have just ended the business committee meeting in readiness for the first meeting in the 51st Session of Parliament beginning this Friday, 14th February, 2025.

As regards Presidential age limit, I can confirm that no Presidential age limit bill or petition is coming to Parliament. That is agreed.

We will always fight for constitutionalism. The constitution is sacred and should not be affected by petty issues.

APM ayima, ndipo awinanso.