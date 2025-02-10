spot_img
Monday, February 10, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestUsi Hosts African Health Summit
LatestNationalWorld

Usi Hosts African Health Summit

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi is scheduled to preside over the 74th Ministers of Health Conference for the East, Central, and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) this morning at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Established in 1974, the East, Central, and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) is an intergovernmental health organization that promotes regional cooperation in health among its member states. The member states of ECSA-HC are Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Eswatini, the United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

ECSA-HC was created to strengthen regional cooperation and build capacity to address the health needs of its member states. Through partnerships with various institutions, ECSA’s activities extend to other African countries to tackle common health challenges in the region.

ECSA-HC also supports non-member states, including Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Eritrea, Gabon, Liberia, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Sudan, and Somalia.

The ECSA Health Community collaborates with countries and partners to improve health standards for the people in the ECSA region. This is achieved by promoting the efficiency and effectiveness of health services through cooperation, collaboration, research, capacity building, policy development, and advocacy.

The three-day event is being held under the theme: “Looking Ahead Post the Golden Jubilee.”

Previous article
Bringing Age Bill is a symbol of accepting defeat, APM will redeem Malawi in September
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv