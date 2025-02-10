Usi Hosts African Health Summit

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi is scheduled to preside over the 74th Ministers of Health Conference for the East, Central, and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) this morning at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Established in 1974, the East, Central, and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC) is an intergovernmental health organization that promotes regional cooperation in health among its member states. The member states of ECSA-HC are Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Eswatini, the United Republic of Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

ECSA-HC was created to strengthen regional cooperation and build capacity to address the health needs of its member states. Through partnerships with various institutions, ECSA’s activities extend to other African countries to tackle common health challenges in the region.

ECSA-HC also supports non-member states, including Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, Eritrea, Gabon, Liberia, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Sudan, Sudan, and Somalia.

The ECSA Health Community collaborates with countries and partners to improve health standards for the people in the ECSA region. This is achieved by promoting the efficiency and effectiveness of health services through cooperation, collaboration, research, capacity building, policy development, and advocacy.

The three-day event is being held under the theme: “Looking Ahead Post the Golden Jubilee.”