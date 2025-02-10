Umunthu says presidential age limit bill a threat to democracy

Umunthu for Sustainable Empowerment has joined the chorus of opposition against the proposed presidential age limit bill in Malawi, condemning it as a threat to democracy.

“We firmly uphold the belief that every citizen possesses the constitutional right to vote and to pursue any political office, irrespective of age,” said Umunthu Executive Director Prince Mattaka.

He added: “To impose restrictions on older individuals seeking to contest or vote undermines their rights and dignity.”

The bill, which seeks to bar individuals above 80 years from contesting the presidency, has been widely criticized as discriminatory and undemocratic.

According to Umunthu, the bill undermines the constitutional rights of citizens to participate in the democratic process, regardless of age.

“As we reflect on the passage of time, it is important to remember that we are all destined to age. Thus, policies that discriminate against the elderly today may, in turn, impact each of us in the future,” Mattaka noted.

The organization emphasizes that every citizen has the right to vote and contest for public office, and that age should not be a barrier to participation.

Other critics, including the Malawi Network of Older Persons (MANEPO), have also denounced the bill as retrogressive and ageist.

“Every older person or Malawian should be given equal opportunities. Age should not be a determining factor for access to services or participation in leadership,” said MANEPO Executive Director Andrew Kavala.

The proposed bill has sparked widespread controversy, with many viewing it as a deliberate attempt to block former President Peter Mutharika, 83, from contesting in the September 2025 elections.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has condemned the bill, calling it a violation of human rights and a threat to democracy.