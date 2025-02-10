South African Politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to Visit Malawi

Youthful and outspoken South Africa politician Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is set to visit Malawi on the invitation of Labour Minister Vitumbiko Mumba.

Mumba announced this on Monday in South Africa after Ndlozi hosted him.

Mumba said the former Economic Freedom Fighters ( EFF) spokesperson would be a guest of honour at a public lecture he is set to hold at the University of Malawi.

“Thank you Comrade Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for hosting me. University of Malawi, get ready for a Public Lecture on “People Over Politics” and the Guest of Honour will be the great Comrade himself,” posted Mumba on his Facebook page.

Until last month, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, aged 39, was a Member of the National Assembly, representing the Julius Malema led EFF, from 2014.

He resigned last month, both as a Member of Parliament and EFF spokesperson.

He hold a PhD in Political Science from the University of Witwatersrand.