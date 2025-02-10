Mwenifumbo urged people in Mzimba to refuse Malawi-Global Metals export arrangement

By Alinafe Nyanda

National Development Party (NDP), President Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo has urged the people from Mzimba through, Mzimba Heritage Association (MZIHA) to protest and refuse the Malawi government arrangement with Global Metals to export raw materials to Namibia.

Mwenifumbo said though the privatization of mines have paved the way for increased levels of foreign direct investment in the economy, our weakness as a country is clearly demonstrated in the development agreements signed with the mining companies at the expense of the welfare of the community.

He said Mzimba has got a lot of resources to support the activities of refining and processing the minerals such as water, adequate land, electricity, saying there is a need to model those countries who have embraced the issue of value addition.

“In Botswana and Burkina Faso it is unlawful to export raw materials for them to be processed outside the country and its time for the people from Mzimba to start claiming 5% loyalties for the Mombela district council in order to foster local development such as maintenance of hospitals, schools and roads

“I strongly against raw materials in form of those precious stones to be refined and processed in Namibia for value addition as the development will also affect job creation among youths and a constraint towards improving the wellbeing of citizens of Mzimba,” he said.

According to Mwenifumbo if he becomes the next head of state this year, he will introduce a new mining act that will benefit all district councils with mining activities in their areas, such as Mzimba, Rumphi, Karonga, Lilongwe, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Phalombe just to mention a few.