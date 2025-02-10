More Anti- Age Limit Bill Calls: ‘Age Should Not Be Barrier to Candidacy’

The Umunthu for Sustainable Empowerment has expressed dismay over reports that some politicians are scheming to introduce a bill in Parliament that would bar any one above the age of 75 to contest for the country’s presidency.

In a statement published on Monday, the organisation’s Executive Director Prince Mattaka said they hold the belief that every citizen possesses the constitutional right to vote and to pursue any political office, irrespective of age.

“While we acknowledge that the legal voting age is set at 18, which signifies an individual’s capacity to make informed decisions, it is equally crucial to recognize that age should not be a barrier to candidacy.

“To impose restrictions on older individuals seeking to contest or vote undermines their rights and dignity. We urge our members of parliament to respect and protect the rights of the elderly, who have contributed immensely to our SOciety. Instituting a ban on their participation will only exacerbate the existing vulnerabilities faced by older adults in our nation.

“As we reflect on the passage of time, it is important to remember that w are all destined to age. Thus, policies that discriminate against the elderly today may, in turn, impact each of Us in the future. Let us strive to create an incluUsive society that honors and values the contributions of our senior citizens, said Mattaka.

On Monday, retired judge on the Supreme Court Dunstain Mwaungulu also called the proposal unconstitutional.