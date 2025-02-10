𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝟭𝟬, 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱

MISA Malawi celebrates the life of legendary broadcaster Lucius Chikuni who died in the early hours of Monday, February 10, 2025.

Chikuni died at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre. He was 84.

He was well known for his distinctive radio voice. He is also credited for producing the popular historical radio play ‘Adaferanji’ which depicts the life of John Chilembwe – a revolutionary who mounted early resistance to colonialism in Malawi.

Chikuni started his broadcasting journey as an announcer at the Federal Broadcasting Corporation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland (FBC)- Nyasaland Studios in 1962. He is one of the broadcasters who were part of the transition from FBC- Nyasaland Studios to the current Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) at the independence.

At the public broadcaster, Chikuni served as an announcer, news anchor, programme organiser, producer and rose to the position of MBC General Manager before moving to diplomatic duties in 1980.

He also joined Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) in its formative years before retiring.

As a diplomat, he served as deputy head of mission at the United Nations (UN), deputy ambassador to the United States of America, High Commissioner to Kenya and Uganda, Permanent Representative to the UN Environmental Programme, Permanent Representative to the UN Centre for Human Settlements, ambassador to Egypt, ambassador to Israel and ambassador to South Africa.

Chikuni also served as Principal Secretary/Commissioner for Disaster Preparedness, Relief and Rehabilitation, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Principal Secretary for Labour.

The Malawi media will always remember Chikuni as a dedicated broadcaster. Through his mentoring of generations of broadcasters in Malawi, Chikuni worked hard for the growth and development of the sector and we will miss his wisdom and guidance.

Our condolences go to the Chikuni family, colleagues at MBC, ZBS and the entire media fraternity.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Signed

𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗮

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗽𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻, 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗔 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘄𝗶

Picture: Zodiak Online