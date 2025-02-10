Leonard Namate geared for ’Ndidzakutsatani Mbuye’ CD launch

By Alinafe Nyanda

South Africa based Malawian gospel artist Leonard Namate, is set to launch his first album “Ndikudzakutsatani Mbuye” on 6 April, 2025 in Germiston.

The launch which is expected to feature various supporting performances will be held at Germiston Assembly of God in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Namate said the 10-track album recorded in Joburg has message for salvation, apart from giving praise and thanks to God for his grace, saying worship is so much than a song.

“My plans are to continue to spread the word of God by releasing more albums. I will not stop until God says so. As long as God is with me, I am unstoppable.”

Meanwhile, Namate the Kempton Park resident has challenged his fellow Malawian artist based in the rainbow nation to preach messages of unity through their songs.

He said as people living in diaspora music is a powerful tool that artists could use to bring about oneness among the Malawian community.

‘‘I believe music is an influential tool in society. It is used to disseminate different kinds of messages that shape behaviour.

“As artists, we can send positive messages. We can be initiators of that positive change that is desired in society,’’ he notes.

Some of the supporting artists include; Tendai Mphonde Banda, Lameck Kamwendo, Shadie Mbeta, Amidu M’madi, Joyce N’goma, Temwwani Lupeska, Abel Awali, Maria Maseko, Robinson Kabalauza, the Melody 3 and many more.