Gwanda Chakuamba Highway to spur socioeconomic development-Chimwendo

MCP Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo Banda says government will soon construct the East Bank Road which is named after late Gwanda Chakwamba who was at one point the party’s President.

He was speaking today at public rally he conducted at Livunzu School ground in the Senior Traditional Authority Makhwiira.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said government realizes the importance of road infrastructure in terms of trade and transportation.

“Mbuya Gwanda Chakwamba was an architect of development in this area and that his contribution to the country can not be debated by anyone. This is the reason why President Dr Lazarus Chakwera decided to honour him in a special way. We can’t erase the socioeconomic contributions and political stability he brought to this nation. He was a man who fed the poor and sponsored many poor students to finish school. That label is immeasurable,” said Chimwendo Banda

Chimwendo also assured the people that government will continue to distribute relief food to the people who have been affected by acute hunger.

At the rally he distributed 600 bags of maize flour to the poor families.

Earlier today, Chimwendo in his capacity as Minister of Local Government Unity and Culture installed Traditional Authority Makata whose real name is Peter Josamu in Blantyre.

Chimwendo advised the traditional leader to be impartial when discharging his duties as he is the link between people and God. He also urged the chief to work with government for the area to develop.

At the rally in Nsanje, various top party officials attended it including Moses Nkukuyu, Owen Chomanika, Baba Malondera among others.