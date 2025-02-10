Bringing Age Bill is a symbol of accepting defeat, APM will redeem Malawi in September

Democratic Progressive Party-DPP Vice President for the South, Joseph Mwanamveka has ‘warned’ the ruling Malawi Congress Party-MCP for the smear political tactics with an aim- to bar Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika from standing during the September 16 election by crafting a “stupid age bill”.

He was speaking today at Khwayi ground in Chiradzulo district during the launch of a football trophy.

In his remarks, Mwanamveka said it is unfortunate that in this age of democracy, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his lieutenants can sit down and sink so low to tilt the constitution against someone who wrote the same constitution, Mutharika.

‘We know that MCP is afraid of Professor. They know that with him on the ballot box, Chakwera is automatically a former president. But the good news is that under any circumstances, that bill will not see the light at the end of the tunnel because it will flop on floor in Parliament as MPs from DPP and other parties have already ganged up to defeat it,” said mwanamveka who is former Minister of Finance during Mutharika government.

Mwanamveka has also criticized Chakwera and his government for failing to fulfill the campaign promises.

“These people have failed Malawians. The economy is in free for all. Corruption is rampant among cabinet ministers and top party officials but nobody has been jailed. Malawians are facing uncertainty everyday as goods and services continue to rise on the market. But the good news is that Mutharika is coming back to restore our pride as a nation and redeem you from the jaws of the crocodiles ,” said Mwanamveka.

Several top party officials attending the function including Director of elections, Publicity Secretary among others