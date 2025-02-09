Undermining Democratic Ideals: A Call for Accountability and Adherence to International Human Rights Norms

D CEO

By Peter Mukhito, DPP Secretary General

The recent activities of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) concerning the proposed age limit bill represent a troubling breach of democratic norms and a potential violation of international and human rights standards. The intent behind this bill is clear: to sideline Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika as a contender in the September 2025 Presidential elections. This action not only endangers Malawi’s democratic ethos but also contravenes international commitments to fair and just governance.

Violation of Democratic Principles

At the heart of democracy lies the principle of inclusivity and fair competition, where leadership is determined by the will of the people through free and fair elections. By seeking to manipulate electoral eligibility criteria with the objective of excluding political rivals, the MCP risks undermining the essence of representative democracy. This is a deviation from Malawi’s responsibilities as outlined in international frameworks such as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Malawi is a state party. Under Article 25 of the ICCPR, every citizen must have the right and the opportunity to vote and be elected without unreasonable restrictions.

Contradiction with Human Rights Legislation

The recent passing of a bill protecting the aged from discrimination on political grounds in Malawi stands in stark contrast to the intended objectives of the age limit bill. This proposed legislation targets a specific demographic by setting arbitrary barriers, thus breaching fundamental human rights principles that prohibit discrimination. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, both of which emphasize equality and non-discrimination, stand opposed to such precedents of exclusion based on age.

Impact on Democratic Integrity and Trust

Moreover, the alleged distribution of monetary incentives to MPs to sway their votes raises significant concerns about the integrity of legislative processes. Such actions, if validated, represent a corruption of democratic institutions, eroding public trust and diminishing Malawi’s position as a democratic nation committed to transparency and ethical governance, as advocated by international anti-corruption guidelines.

A Call for Reassessment and Adherence to International Norms

In light of these concerns, it is imperative that the MCP reassess its strategies and reaffirm its commitment to democratic and human rights principles. This includes respecting the foundational ideals of political plurality and ensuring that electoral processes are not subject to partisan manipulation.

The international community, local watchdog agencies, and civil society organizations should remain vigilant, offering robust dialogues and urging Malawian political actors to honour their international obligations. The importance of upholding justice, equality, and fairness should guide all political processes, ensuring that Malawi continues its path towards strengthened democratic governance.

Conclusion

Democratic integrity and respect for human rights are not mere aspirations but binding commitments that Malawi must uphold. The MCP’s proposed age limit bill, underpinned by politically exclusionary motives, should be viewed as antithetical to these ideals. It is time for Malawi to steer away from divisive strategies, embracing an election that is just, competitive, and genuinely reflective of the people’s will.

