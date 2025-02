Namibia’s founding president Sam Nujoma has died.

His death was announced by the country’s current President Nangolo Mbumba on Sunday morning.

Nujoma died on Saturday, 08 February 2025, at the age of 95 in a private hospital in Windhoek, Namibia.

He is survived by his wife, Kovambo Nujoma, and two sons.

Nujoma was the first President of Namibia since its independence in 1990 until he stepped down in 2005.