MCP knows it’s losing: Age Limit Bill is desperate move to eliminate APM

By James Chikondi

D CEO

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is clearly losing its grip on power and is resorting to underhanded tactics to eliminate any potential threat. The introduction of the age limit bill, which they want to introduce in the next seating of parliament, is not a well-meaning attempt to foster youthful leadership; it is a desperate and undemocratic effort to block former President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM), whose political influence continues to grow. The bill is a direct attack on APM’s ability to participate in the 2025 elections, fearing the challenge he represents to MCP’s dominance.

By pushing for this arbitrary age limit, the MCP is proving what many already suspected: they are afraid of losing. The bill is not about national progress but about silencing a political figure who remains popular and relevant in Malawi’s political sphere. This is a move to eliminate a competitor who could rally voters and potentially win in 2025. The bill isn’t about age; it’s about MCP’s fear of APM’s continued influence and the growing possibility of him unseating them at the polls.

MCP is using its power to make sure they don’t face a fair contest. Instead of focusing on policies that benefit the people, they are focused on eliminating political opponents. The age limit bill exposes the MCP’s willingness to trample on democratic principles in order to secure power. It is a cowardly and undemocratic move that disregards the right of every Malawian, regardless of age, to run for office.

This is not governance—it’s a calculated attempt to suppress opposition. MCP’s actions reveal the true extent of their fear and desperation. They know they are losing and are now resorting to any means necessary to stay in power, even if it means manipulating the system to block their competitors. The age limit bill is not about the future of Malawi; it’s about ensuring that the MCP remains in control at all costs.

The bill must be rejected as an undemocratic, selfish attempt to eliminate competition and silence the voices of the Malawian people. The MCP’s fear of APM’s influence is transparent, and this latest move shows they are willing to sacrifice democracy to protect their interests. The Malawian electorate deserves better.