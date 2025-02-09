Chimwendo touts Chakwera’s education blueprint as catalyst for socioeconomic development

Malawi Congress Party-MCP Secretary General, Richard Chimwendo Banda has underscored the government’s commitment to the education sector.

Chimwendo highlighted initiatives such as the loans board, which has increased its support from 8,600 to 22,000 students, further noting the significant increment in students’ allowances, from 150,000 to 550,000 in public universities.

Furthermore, Chimwendo Banda affirmed government’s efforts to drive the socio-economic development, citing the revamping of Mega Farms through the Mega Farm Support Unit, which is benefiting nearly 800 individuals.

In her remarks, Minister of Basic Education, Madalitso Kambawuwa Wilima, praised President Chakwera’s dedication to ensuring accessible quality education, while acknowledging challenges in the sector, including infrastructure shortages.

She noted that the government is actively addressing these challenges, including the construction of an additional 10,900 secondary schools nationwide, supplementing the 34 Schools of Excellence.

Senior Chief Khongoni commended President Chakwera’s commitment in transforming the education sector and applauded governments efforts in implementing developmental projects nationwide.

She also applauded the significance of the School of Excellence initiative, highlighting its potential to drive positive change and improve education in the country.

The institution is part of the Chakwera administration’s initiative to build 34 top-quality secondary schools across the country.

This ambitious project seeks to establish a vibrant and competitive national education system.

The School of Excellence will offer specialized programmes in mining, ICT, and other fields, with construction expected to be completed in 2027.