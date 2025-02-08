Thank God’s grace with joyful heart-Professor Gertrude Mutharika preaches

Madame Prof. Gertrude Mutharika has encouraged women not to feel ashamed of expressing their joy in the gospel and to continue celebrating the wonderful things God is doing in their lives.

She shared the biblical story of David, who danced with all his might before the Lord. When his wife, Michal, criticized him for what she deemed unbecoming behavior for a king, David responded that he was dancing not for the approval of people but for the Lord Almighty, who had blessed him abundantly. David’s heart was filled with gratitude, and he saw no shame in celebrating God’s goodness openly.

Reflecting on this story, Madame Mutharika recalled her own experience during last year’s Mother’s Day celebration at PAGE House. A clip from the event shows her dancing joyfully to a Nigerian song alongside other women.

She emphasized that even though the song might be considered secular by some, the intention behind their dancing was pure. As mothers, they were celebrating the gift of life and giving thanks to God for His blessings. She stressed that it is the heart’s intention that matters most when expressing gratitude to God.

Mutharika urged women across the country to remain thankful to God in all circumstances, whether big or small. She reminded them that every blessing, no matter how seemingly insignificant, is a reason to celebrate and give glory to God. Her message was clear: let no one feel ashamed to rejoice in the Lord’s goodness, for gratitude and celebration are acts of worship that honor Him.

Several women from different religious faith groups attended the thanksgiving ceremony.