spot_img
Saturday, February 8, 2025
spot_img
HomeLatestPresident Chakwera launches Lilongwe School of Excellence at Malembo
Latest

President Chakwera launches Lilongwe School of Excellence at Malembo

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Lilongwe, February 8, 2024.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera today laid a foundation stone for the Lilongwe School of Excellence, located in the area of Senior Chief Khongoni in Lilongwe District.

This milestone marks the beginning of construction works for the school, which is part of the Chakwera administration’s promise to build 34 top-quality secondary schools across the country’s 28 districts.

Each school will serve as a centre of excellence, equipped with state-of-the-art learning and teaching materials.

The administration’s goal is to establish a vibrant and competitive national education system that fosters a development ecosystem driven by science, technology, and innovation, ultimately leading to a self-reliant and industrialized economy.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, President Chakwera proceeded to Malembo Community Day Secondary School, for a development rally.,

Previous article
NBM plc supports Maseko Ngoni’s tree-planting Initiative with K7.5m
Next article
Govt reiterates commitment to support creatives
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Malawi Voice Giving you true news from Malawi.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv