President Chakwera launches Lilongwe School of Excellence at Malembo

Lilongwe, February 8, 2024.

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera today laid a foundation stone for the Lilongwe School of Excellence, located in the area of Senior Chief Khongoni in Lilongwe District.

This milestone marks the beginning of construction works for the school, which is part of the Chakwera administration’s promise to build 34 top-quality secondary schools across the country’s 28 districts.

Each school will serve as a centre of excellence, equipped with state-of-the-art learning and teaching materials.

The administration’s goal is to establish a vibrant and competitive national education system that fosters a development ecosystem driven by science, technology, and innovation, ultimately leading to a self-reliant and industrialized economy.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, President Chakwera proceeded to Malembo Community Day Secondary School, for a development rally.,