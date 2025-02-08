spot_img
Government assures a continuous supply of fuel in the country

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

By Prisca Promise Mashushu

Lilongwe, February 7, Mana: Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola has urged Malawians to have patience on the fuel shortage rocking the country as government is working tirelessly to supply sufficient fuel using Government to Government deal.

The minister made the remarks on Friday during a briefing organized and hosted by the Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe where the two ministers from Energy and Transport were present to answer questions for their respective ministries.

The minister said so far about 22 million litres of diesel and 28 million litres of petrol were delivered in December 2024 using Government to Government deal.

“Government is working tirelessly to bring fuel using Government to Government deal that was secured last year by the state president in the Arab Emirates.

“The deal is very comprehensive and fast compared to the Open Tender System that was previously used;” Matola explained.

He further said other millions of litres of fuel will arrive in the country shortly so that all issues of fuel shortage can be sorted out swiftly.

90,000 Connected To Power Grid- Ibrahim Matola
