Get to Know Mufxsx – African Rapper, Music Producer

By Harold Kapindu

Khumbo Nyirenda, professionally known as Mufxsx, is a burgeoning African rapper and aspiring record producer born on May 15, 1998.

Hailing from Blantyre, Malawi’s most populous city, Mufxsx’s musical journey began after completing his primary and secondary education.

Mufxsx’s fascination with rap music led him to start crafting his skills in 2014. This pivotal year marked the commencement of his rap career, as he began recording his debut tracks, laying the groundwork for his future artistic endeavors.

EARLY LIFE

Born and raised in Machinjiri, a vibrant eastern suburb of Blantyre, Mufxsx hails from a loving family rooted in resilience and determination. His mother, a devoted government primary school teacher now retired, played a pivotal role in nurturing his early life. Tragically, his father passed away when Mufxsx was just six years old.

As the youngest sibling, Mufxsx was lovingly raised by his family members, who collectively ensured his well-being. Following his father’s passing, his mother demonstrated remarkable strength, venturing into entrepreneurship as an agri-business operator and exploring other ventures to sustain their family unity.

Growing up in a single-parent household didn’t diminish the richness of Mufxsx’s childhood experiences. His early life was marked by a profound fascination with radio, sparked by his brothers’ enthusiasm for urban youth programs. This exposure ignited a melodic spark within him, shaping his musical imagination.

A pivotal moment arrived in 2009 when, at the age of 11, Mufxsx watched the “Hundred Million Dollars” video by Cash Money Records. This experience transformed his perception of Hip-Hop, and he began to envision it as a viable long-term career path.

MUSIC CAREER

Mufxsx’s journey as a rapper commenced in 2014 during his high school years, when he first laid down vocals in a studio. Initially, he performed under the moniker “Tungsten,” inspired by light. However, his nascent career faced numerous challenges until he crossed paths with Breezo (Brian Chipoka) of AppleTech Records.

Under Breezo’s mentorship, Mufxsx gained unlimited access to studio recording time, marking a turning point in his career. Between 2022 and 2024, he began releasing music online and partnering with Studio IX to distribute his work across all major digital platforms.In early 2024, Mufxsx collaborated with King D IX and fellow rapper Cyprus Twosixfive on an ambitious project.

The trio conceived “4packs,” a dual-release series comprising two sets: Side A and Side B, each featuring four tracks. This innovative undertaking culminated in the release of both packs in August 2024.

Side A showcased Mufxsx’s exceptional skill, as he fearlessly tackled provocative themes and intricate wordplay. Building on this momentum, Side B further demonstrated his artistic range.Additionally, Mufxsx released his debut single under Studio IX, titled “Shit z Dun.” The accompanying lyric video is available on YouTube.

Prior to relocating to Johannesburg, South Africa, Mufxsx spent 11 months working tirelessly, culminating in a highly anticipated tape slated for release by year’s end.In 2017, Mufxsx and a group of fellow local rappers namely calmless, Humble Ninety Seven , Half Blood and Gene Riq formed Pressure Music despite its inactiveness in 2023 Pressures Music resurfaced with Gangster is a Lie compilation which has songs like “Behold, Say Less and Good TimesAlthough Mufxsx hasn’t yet attained widespread recognition, his perseverance has led to collaborations with a diverse array of talented artists, including Big Will, Kay Lanez, Tee Kay, GoofyCoffinz, SRapper, Deep Mark, and Khali Beats.

Notably, some of these joint efforts remain unreleased due to the inherent challenges of being an independent artist, such as limited financial resources and strategic constraints.