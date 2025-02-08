spot_img
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Court Ruling Excites Salima Sugar: Court Orders Unfreeze of its Accounts

Salima Sugar Limited has welcomed the court’s decision to unfreeze its bank accounts, describing it as a “great relief.”

The ruling, made by High Court Judge Jabber Alide, vacates an injunction that had frozen the company’s accounts, allowing Salima Sugar to access its funds and resume operations.

According to the ruling, Salima Sugar must file and serve its defense to the claimant, Mukteshwar Sugar Mills Limited, within 14 days.

The company’s Executive Chairman, Wester Kossam, expressed his happiness with the court’s decision, stating that it would enable the company to pay its sugarcane growers and purchase essential items, such as chemicals, needed for sugar production.

“The freezing of our accounts almost suffocated us,” Kossam said.

“We couldn’t breathe, and all our operations were almost brought to a halt by this injunction.”

“With this ruling, we will be able to pay our sugarcane farmers and meet our other crucial obligations,” Kossam added.

Kossam also expressed hope that the company would start the new production season on a positive note, with growers eagerly working with the company to supply sugarcane for sugar production.

Salima Sugar, a government-owned company, has seen an increase in sugar production in recent years, with 21,000 tonnes produced during the last season.

