Saturday, February 8, 2025
90,000 Connected To Power Grid- Ibrahim Matola

The Ministry of Energy, Ibrahim Matola has stated that despite challenges Malawians face regarding electricity, government has successfully assisted those who applied for connections to the national power grid.

According to the Minister, 90,000 households have been connected to the grid.

However, he indicated that electricity issues have been interrupted by vandalism of electrical equipment.

The Minister emphasised the need for Malawians to work together in reporting such crimes to ensure that offenders are brought to justice.

He also highlighted that some climatic factors have contributed to power outages, as adverse weather conditions can cause Escom’s electric poles to fall.

He said that under President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s government, the construction of the Mpatamanga Hydropower Project, which will generate 361 megawatts, is yet to commence stating that this project is a commendable development for a nation seeking to connect more Malawians to the national power grid.

He said that the Ministry has committed to connecting an additional 90,000 households by July 2025, and 280 health facilities, along with public schools,yet to be connected to electricity.

