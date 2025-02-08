10 year old in Charity Drive

By Harold Kapindu

Ten year old Julien Chin’goma has organized a fun run in a bid to raise one million Kwacha to donate to Zoe Foundation in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview, Chin’goma said the fun run will start from Petroda, Area 43 to the Kamuzu statue in area 18 A.

“I had the idea of having a fundraising fun run last year which I proposed to my mom however she was too busy. This year I proposed again and she accepted . I want to help the needy and I was inspired by different public figures or motivational speakers who give to the less privileged,” he said.

He stressed that the K1 million will be donated to Zoe Foundation for two school uniforms for 55 kids and soap to keep the kids going for the whole year.

Besides the fun run, there will also be games and different fun activities for the kids. For more information, people can contact Temwani Jeffrey on WhatsApp or Facebook or find them in New 43.

Chin’goma then concluded by thanking Petroda Filling Station, JCK Photography, Atlas Holdings and Mr Albert Kamanga for their contribution. He also encouraged kids and adults to come and participate.