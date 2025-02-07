The Closing Chapter of Chakwera’s Era: A Leader Measured Against His Own Words

As Lazarus Chakwera’s time in office draws to a close, it’s only fair that we evaluate him based on the promises he set for himself. In his own words, his 100-day plan was supposed to be the foundation of a “business unusual” presidency, one that would bring discipline, transparency, and transformation to Malawi. He spoke of an era where corruption would be eradicated, the economy would stabilize, civil servants would be freed from political interference, and Malawians would unite after a bitter election.

But did he deliver? Did Chakwera uphold the promises he passionately declared before the nation and the world? Today, we hold him accountable to his own words—no distractions, no excuses. We take apart his lofty promises and confront the cold, hard truth of his legacy: an era defined by missed opportunities, economic decline, and a betrayal of public trust.

Let’s break down the promises Chakwera made—and how he failed to deliver the “better and prosperous Malawi” he envisioned. This isn’t just an evaluation—it’s a reality check for a leader who asked us to believe, but left us disappointed.

“Appoint a 20-member professional cabinet to reduce public expenditure and increase efficiency.”

• Reality: Instead of a lean 20-member team, Chakwera appointed a 31-member cabinet, bloated with political allies and family members. His first action betrayed the promise of fiscal discipline and efficiency. The over-sized cabinet led to increased public spending at a time of economic struggle.

Result: A broken promise from Day 1—the excess defined his administration’s wasteful approach.

“Negotiate with the IMF for a managed floatation policy of the Malawi Kwacha to ease predictability and increase business confidence.”

• Reality: The kwacha collapsed under Chakwera, leading to skyrocketing inflation and economic hardship for ordinary citizens. Despite IMF discussions, inflation hit record levels, and businesses were left to fend for themselves in an unstable macroeconomic environment.

Result: Instead of stability, Chakwera’s era will be remembered for economic chaos.

“Present to Parliament an investment-oriented budget which subsidizes production, not consumption.”

• Reality: Chakwera’s government spent heavily on consumption-based subsidies like the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP). Corruption and inefficiencies crippled the program, leaving farmers without necessary inputs and worsening food insecurity.

Result: Malawi’s agricultural potential stagnated under consumption-heavy policies.

“Engage civil servants in public service reform to depoliticize the civil service and improve efficiency.”

• Reality: Instead of reform, Chakwera allowed political appointments and interference to persist. Senior civil service positions were handed out to party loyalists, and public workers faced salary delays and demotivation.

Result: The civil service remained broken, politicized, and inefficient.

“Take a tough stand on corruption to restore public trust by freeing institutions from political interference.”

• Reality: Corruption flourished under Chakwera’s government. His administration faced numerous scandals, including the theft of COVID-19 funds and questionable contracts involving senior officials. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) failed to operate independently due to selective justice and political interference.

Result: Instead of fighting corruption, Chakwera protected it.

“Ensure all qualifying senior public officers and cabinet ministers declare their assets within 90 days. I will lead by example.”

• Reality: Chakwera declared his assets early, but most of his ministers failed to follow suit within 90 days. Moreover, public officials were linked to unexplained wealth, and the government made no efforts to enforce compliance.

Result: Empty asset declarations symbolized the lack of real accountability.

“This is the last election where MBCTV will be monopolized by the party in government.”

• Reality: MBCTV remained under government control, and Chakwera did not sign the Table Mountain Declaration to guarantee media freedom. Public broadcasting continued to serve the ruling party’s agenda, silencing dissenting voices.

Result: The promise of media reform was quietly abandoned.

“After this tough election, I will convene a national conference of all stakeholders to heal a politically divided Malawi.”

• Reality: Chakwera’s leadership failed to unite the nation. Instead, political divisions worsened, with protests, opposition discontent, and accusations of exclusionary governance becoming common.

Result: Chakwera leaves behind a more divided and polarized nation.

“Ensure continuous availability of drugs and medical supplies in all hospitals and clinics.”

• Reality: Hospitals faced chronic drug shortages, and corruption within the Central Medical Stores (CMS) remained rampant. Politically connected suppliers were awarded contracts while ordinary Malawians suffered without proper healthcare.

Result: Patients were abandoned as healthcare crumbled under mismanagement.

“Deploy idle, trained teachers and ensure all schools are properly resourced.”

• Reality: Schools remained underfunded, and teacher deployment was inconsistent. Examination leaks continued under MANEB, compromising the integrity of the education system.

Result: Students were left behind in a system with no real reform.

“Re-initiate the constitutional review process of 2007.”

• Reality: Chakwera took no meaningful action toward constitutional reforms, showing a lack of commitment to addressing Malawi’s governance problems.

Result: An abandoned promise that reflects the administration’s broader failures in reform.

Final Verdict: Chakwera’s Legacy Is Built on Broken Promises

Chakwera’s 100-day promises were ambitious, but his delivery was disastrous. His presidency leaves behind a trail of missed opportunities, worsening economic conditions, rampant corruption, and broken trust. Instead of the “business unusual” leadership he promised, Malawians experienced a government that followed the same path of inefficiency and political patronage.

Chakwera’s words inspired hope, but his actions delivered disappointment. As we close this chapter, Malawians are left asking themselves: How did a man who promised so much leave them with so little? His era will be remembered not for change, but for betrayal.