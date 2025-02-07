Jojo challenges Malawians – “Goggle my progress”

By Harold Kapindu

Former MBC Television presenter, George Mbalanje popularly known as Jojo has bemoaned Malawians for sleeping on fellow country mates and uplifting international celebrities.

He mentioned himself, Benito Gemini Rudebouy Major Kamoto and Ray Phiri’s son P Dot O as great examples of local superstars who don’t get enough recognition for putting Malawi on the map.

“Google my progress. I’m Malawian yet my audience is foreign because of things like njala, nthenda and nsanje haha! I eat we all eat. I’m loyalty like that stop sleeping,” he challenged.

Commenting on his silence on the local music scene, Jojo explained, “Sheeesh! Haha! Good question. I got myself into a relationship after college haha! Then had to kids so that took all my time. Being a dad. But that’s over now so I have time to get back to work.”

Currently, Jojo is set to release his new album titled “Proof Of Life”. “That’s like a get back to the scene album. Reintroducing myself to Malawians and introducing myself to the Dublin music scene,” he said.

Commenting on his previous albums, he explained, “I never count haha! But I have two albums out already, “Wandidabwitsa” and an EP called “Lost Tape”. When it comes to singles I have way too many. I have way too many features from rappers from London to Brazilian producers and some Americans. My audience is Europeans, Americans, Brazilians and now Spaniards. Need Malawian audience now haha! I have close to ten singles so far.”

Jojo now calls himself a versatile artist because he features different artists who do all genres from Rap, Drill, Rock, R&B, Hip Hop, Pop and Techno. “I’m in Europe after all haha! I also do Amapiano and Afro. Experimenting at the moment after meeting different artists from different countries and cultures. I do this to learn more about music. With no boundaries. I have people who tell me to only do rap but I’m an artist who can rap and sing so I do it all plus a dancer too. So you know haha,” he explained and laughed.

Jojo further concluded that he looks up to no one as he was advised by fellow artist and rapper Jolly Bro.

“These days I don’t look up to no one. JB once told me to do my own thing when some heavy Malawian hitters suggested I stop doing music when I was back home in Malawi. I think I intimidate most artist. They don’t want to be surpassed by a dancer. Yet I started music before the dancing.

“But the dancing opportunities came before I could even get a chance to record a song. I was Tay Grin’s hype man. I was Theo’s choreographer. And Jolly Bro finally came through and opened my eyes. After I was ditched by the heavy hitters. I guess it’s all time haha! My turn now. So I look up to me yet get advice from the big hitters,” he explained.

Currently based in Dublin, Ireland, Jojo is all over on social media apps and all music platforms.In conclusion, Jojo advised fellow artists to silence all the negative noise. “You never know if they are trying to silence you or not. Keep doing you. And stop sleeping on the boy haha! Putting Malawi on the map out here I represent always. But most Malawian music outlets sleeping on your boy,” he bemoaned.