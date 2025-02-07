Govt for High Quality Roads- Jacob Hara

government diary

PressBriefing

Bomalikutinji

Minister of Transport and Public Works Jacob Hara has said government is committed in ensuring a vibrant and a high quality road network in the country.

He emphasised that while many roads often deteriorate rapidly due to lack of maintenance, government is constructing a 1,400 kilometer road network.

The minister said government is rehabilitating the M1 road in sections, with 40 percent of the work already accomplished.

” The ministry remains committed to a comprehensive approach in restoring roads to ensure every road user is well accommodated” he said

Hara also highlighted the ongoing rehabilitation of the M5 road from Kaphatenga in Salima to Benga, now at 42 percent completion.

He assured the public that, despite challenges, the government is focused on expediting the completion of this road, which has suffered from past neglect.

The construction of the Makanjira road is progressing smoothly, with several key activities, including bridge construction, moving forward as planned.

Furthermore, he announced that the Nsipe to Liwonde road will kick off soon, with the contractor already on-site and ready to begin work.

“In addition, the M1 road from Thabwa to Nsanje is under construction with an emphasis on flood resilience, ensuring that it can withstand future challenges. While the Tsangano-Neno road is experiencing some delays due to contractor issues, the project remains on the agenda” he said

Hara acknowledged the ministry’s challenges in completing projects due to foreign exchange shortages, fuel, and the depreciation of the kwacha, which have required contract adjustments.

He reassured the public that the ministry is exploring alternative strategies to maintain vital road infrastructure in the absence of levies collected from Malawi Regulatory Authority.

The government is also poised to construct a dual carriageway that will significantly ease congestion for travelers from Mzuzu Airport and local residents.

Hara disclosed that the government is effectively utilising toll gate fees for road maintenance, having successfully collected K12 billion.

He indicated that plans for future toll gates in Mchinji and Salima are already underway, further strengthening commitment to maintaining and improving the road network.