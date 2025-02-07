First Lady calls for collaborative efforts in protecting Malawian children

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has called for collaborative efforts in protecting children in the country from online harmful content.

Speaking during the official launch of the Child Online Protection Initiative, at Mkwichi Secondary School in Lilongwe, the First Lady said as children and young adults embrace technology, relevant stakeholders should play a leading role to shield children in the country from darker corners of technology.

“Child online protection is a shared responsibility which needs collaboration among government agencies, non-governmental organisations, private sector partners, educators, and families to work together to strengthen policies in promoting digital literacy, and provide resources that empower our children to make informed decisions online,” Madam Chakwera said.

The First Lady also urged parents, guardians and teachers to closely monitor their children’s use of online platforms to ensure children are protected in the digital world.

She further expressed gratitude to MACRA and all partners for ensuring children are protected from harmful online content, by among others extending the initiative to hard to reach areas like Likoma.

Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu, said his Ministry is working in developing regulations to ensure that children are protected from cyber bullying and online exploitation.

He also made a call to parents, teachers, and the private sector to collaborate and work together with government in promoting a safe digital space.

MACRA Board Director Alekeni Menyani said the institution is commited to ensuring that children in the country are safeguarded from the cyber harms.

“Our children face several challenges and threats which demand immediate actions to ensure safety from cyber harms,” Menyani emphasised.

He said the Child Online Protection initiative will among other areas focus on awareness on cyber risks, promoting digital literacy, providing support and resources.

Menyani also disclosed that the campaign will be rolled out across the country through various platforms with partnership with relevant stakeholders including schools, parents , public and private sectors among others to ensure child online safety is promoted in the country.