NASFEST International Cultural Festival offers hope to local artists

By Edwin Mauluka

The NASFEST International Youth Cultural Festival 2025 expected to begin this Friday in Lilongwe has been described as a great platform for upcoming young creatives to connect with industry experts and learn new skills from international artists.

Malawi’s celebrated film actor, Tumpe Mtaya popularly known as Phwedo made the remarks on the sidelines of the arrival of the South Africa and Zambian groups a head of their performance at the festival slated for Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Madsoc Theatre in Lilongwe.

Phwedo in black attire pose with creatives from South Africa and NASFEST Team members

‘’Having international visitors from South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia, makes this festival an important platform for young people in Malawi especially those starting out career in stage acting and physical theatre to learn new skills and exchange knowledge. Malawian young people will be able to watch and learn how friends in developed art industries compose their poems, stage acting, physical theatre, as you know Malawi is a bit behind in this area. So, combining their skills with what they will learn, they can become competitive at international level.’’ Tumpe explained, adding that the event could as well lead to future and exchange

Sharing on positive developments in Malawi creative sector, Tumpe expressed that the local industry is growing and artisits are beginning to earn good income out of their work through paid gigs and loyalties.

He added earnings from Blank Media Levy, growth of Film Association of Malawi (FAMA), availability of project grants and the recent passing of NAHEC Bill gives hope to the local creatives.

‘’So, this is the time for Malawian youths to be serious with their artisitic skills and take part in the sector to enjoy the benefits. But, taking art seriously, also goes with learning from the best. This is why I am encouraging all local creatives to come to this festival so that we can learn from international creatives so that Malawian art can also do much better on the international scene.’’ emphasised Tumpe

He continued ‘’It is through local festival like this, upcoming artists learn new skills and opportunities to collaborate with those who can help to grow their skills. So, if you are an actor, aspiring to be an actor please buy the ticket because these are places where you get connections with directors, producers and others in the industry.’’

Linga Creatives Director who is the Artists Coordinator and Liaison Officer for the NASFEST, Shafiq Kalumo said in addition to watching international productions, people should expect even more from the fresh talent Malawi has.

‘’Some of the performances are from local secondary school students and productions from young people who are doing amazing things but have limited exposure. Through the festival we are fostering artistic growth and skills development among young participants. By providing a platform for secondary school students and youth groups to showcase their talents in drama, music, dance, poetry, film, and literature, NASFEST encourages creativity and enhances participants’ confidence but also improve their teamwork and communication skills, essential for future personal and professional endeavors.’’ Said Kalumo

Standard ticket to the festival is going at K5,000 while VIP ticket is pegged at K10,000 and Ticket for the Double is going at K15,000.