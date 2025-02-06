First Lady to award 2024 best MSCE stars, as Maranatha Academy joins gala

First Lady Monica Chakwera, founder of Shaping Our Future (SOFF) in Malawi programme, is set to award 2024 best MSCE performing students.

The awards in Lilongwe tomorrow will take place on the sidelines of the launch of Child Online Protection Initiative by the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) where the First Lady will be in attendance as the initiative’s ambassador.

The students which are expected to be awarded are those that got between 7 and 15 points.

As a way of supporting the first lady in motivating top performers, Maranatha Private Academy managing director Ernest Kaonga has pledged that he will also join Chakwera in recognizing the exceptional performers.

Speaking ahead of the awards, Kaonga has highlighted that: “I want to encourage students to work hard.i appreciate the good work which our First Lady is doing in promoting education through various initiatives and I want to join her in this noble cause.”

Apart from Chakwera’s prizes, Kaonga will give K1 million to those that got 7 points and those that got 9 and 10 points will receive K500,000 each.

On the other hand, K100,000 will go to each student who got between 11 and 15 points in the national examinations.

At least 30 students are expected to be awarded at the event where Maranatha Boys Academy is toping the list of best performers seconded by Dedza Secondary School.