Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Usi Meets Public Sector Reforms Management Team

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi, on Wednesday convened an interface meeting with the Public Sector Reforms Management Department today, assuming his new role as Minister of State responsible for Public Service Delivery.

The Vice President underscored the importance of establishing a rapport with the Department to enhance service delivery, following his recent appointment.

Usi commended the PSRMD for their strategic plans, emphasising the need for intensified Monitoring and Evaluation as contracts between Ministries, Departments, and Agencies and President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera approach expiration.

By March 31st, 2025, the Department will conduct targeted monitoring of reforms projects undertaken by MDAs, including those implementing Turn Around Strategies such as ADMARC, Malawi Posts Corporation, and MANEB.

The Reforms Department is currently developing a Public Sector Reforms Management Information System to enable MDAs to plan, implement, and report reforms progress in real-time.

