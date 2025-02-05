South African group jets in Malawi for NASFEST Youth Cultural Festival

Siyathandisa Theatre Work welcomed at KIA by popular film actor ‘Phwedo’ Tumpe Mtaya and NASFEST team

By Edwin Mauluka

A group of young artists from South Africa, Siyathandisa Theatre Work has arrived in the country ahead of their performance at the NASFEST International Youth Cultural Festival 2025 slated for Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 9, 2025 at Madsoc Theatre in Lilongwe.

The festival, provides a vibrant platform for young performers to showcase their theatrical and artistic talents, encourage creative expression and cultural exchange, bringing together youths and students from different communities and secondary schools across Malawi and Southern Africa.

Upon arrival at Kamuzu International Airport, Aaron Tywabi, leader of Siyathandisa Theatre Work expressed their excitement to be in Malawi and promised to showcase a unique production.

“We are fully prepared and we are bringing a nice piece performed only once on 29th June 2024 in South Africa. So, this is going to be a second time to be perform this production called Mirrors, written and directed by Aaron” he said

The group from the rainbow nation, was welcomed by the Malawi’s celebrated film actor, Phwedo whose real name is Tumpe Mtaya and Likuni Boys Secondary School theatre group popularly known as MALIBOSS Theatre.

Two girls from Siyathandisa Theatre Work joined a welcome dance performed by MALIBOSS Theatre

Linga Creatives Director who is the Artists Coordinator and Liaison Officer for the NASFEST, Shaffiq Kalumo said the arrival of the group from South Africa is an exciting and a milestone as the event has managed to include and bring young people from South Africa to perform at the event.

‘’Some people were worried and not sure if indeed NASFEST would bring people from South Africa to perform at this years event, but now they can see for themselves that they are right here in Malawi and this means the festival has begun because beginning tomorrow we are going to start tours for schools to allow students in arts to interact with these artists as we wait for actual performances on Friday up to Sunday at Madsoc Theatre.’’ Explained Kalumo

He shared that there are other groups expected to arrive from neighboring countries like Zambia who are bringing different types of perfomances including theatrical poetry, drama, dance among others.

‘’This edition of NASFEST, people should expect something different and better. We therefore encourage people to come and see what NASFEST International Youth Cultural Festival for this year will look like.’’ promised Kalumo

The NASFEST International Youth Cultural Festival is annual flagship event run by Light of Youth Creative Organization (LYCO) in order to promote artistic growth, collaboration, and a love for the performing arts among schools and youth groups, while also fostering community, skill development, and an appreciation for dramatic arts.

This 17th edition of the festival will include a variety of activities, such as training workshops, cultural interface meetings, visual arts exhibitions, visual arts, cultural and contemporary dances, storytelling, and competitions in drama, music, poetry, film screening, and literature. It will culminate into an awards presentation ceremony, recognizing outstanding performances and achievements.

In the context of Malawi and Southern Africa, the festival highlights the importance of preserving cultural heritage while embracing modern artistic expressions. Also, the presence of inspirational role models, partner organizations, and high-profile officials from various sectors, including the government, adds prestige to the event and encourages young people to appreciate their artistic and cultural talents.