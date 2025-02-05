National Advocacy Platform Urges Government to Allocate More Resources to NEEF

By Martha Chikoti

The National Advocacy Platform (NAP) held a press briefing in Lilongwe today, emphasizing the need for increased funding to the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

Robert Mkwezalamba from NAP highlighted the importance of funding, stating that it enables many people to start businesses and promotes inclusivity in empowering Malawi’s underserved communities.

Mkwezalamba noted that Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) focus on enhancing CSO involvement, addressing politicization concerns, and ensuring NEEF’s loan program benefits the intended recipients.

However, he expressed concerns about potential risks, including the possibility of not contributing to the national food basket if ADMARC does not open on time.

Other concerns include farmers defaulting on loans due to delayed distribution and the issue of fertilizer distribution without seeds, leading to farmers buying tampered seeds.

To address these concerns, NAP recommended that the government allocate more resources to NEEF to enable more farmers to access loans.

Additionally, NAP urged NEEF to prepare for the 2025-2026 farming season to ensure timely access to inputs.

They also suggested that communities intensify winter cropping and plant drought-resistant crops to avert hunger.

Mkwezalamba emphasized the importance of collaboration between NEEF, CSOs, and the government to ensure the program’s success.

“We need to work together to transform NEEF into a model of transparency and efficiency, providing equitable opportunities for all Malawians to thrive,” he said.

The CSOs commended the positive partnership between NEEF and CSOs, representing a significant step toward realizing the shared vision of a more inclusive and economically empowered Malawi.