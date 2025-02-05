MALAWI VOICE’S VOX POP RESULTS: Engineer Mumba beats Gotani with Landslide

In a recent vox pop survey conducted by Malawi Voice on Facebook, Minister of Labour, Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, emerged as the top choice to be President Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate in the upcoming polls.

Mumba, known for his work ethic and dedication to his ministerial role, garnered a significant number of votes, beating Malawi Congress Party Vice President and Speaker of Parliament, Gotani Hara.

Out of 3, 000 voters, Mumba scooped 2, 738 votes while Hara came second with 148 votes.

Other contenders in the survey included Mining Minister Ken Zikhale Ngoma, Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo, and former State Vice President Hastings Khumbo Kachali.

The survey, which aimed to gauge public opinion on Chakwera’s potential running mate, revealed that Mumba is the people’s favorite to take on the role.

Notably, the survey hinted that Chakwera’s running mate will likely come from the northern region of Malawi.

The expectations placed on Mumba are high, given his impressive track record. As Minister of Labour, he has demonstrated bravery in handling labour-related issues, earning him recognition as a household name in a short period.

His ability to balance the needs of workers with the realities of the business environment has been impressive, and his commitment to creating a more inclusive economy is evident in his efforts to generate sustainable jobs, particularly for young people.

Mumba’s leadership will be crucial in navigating the complexities of the labour sector, and his success will depend on his ability to address pressing issues such as unemployment, workers’ rights, and labour migration.

With his wealth of experience and strong sense of urgency, Mumba is poised to make a lasting impact on Malawi’s labour landscape.