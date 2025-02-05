LEGACY LIVES ON: Mary Chilima to launch SKC Foundation Foundation February 12

Filling in boots; Mary Chilima with her husband the late Saulos Chilima visiting flood victims at Mtandile in Lilongwe in 2017

Mary Chilima, wife to late Vice President Saulos Chilima is set to launch the Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation, a non-partisan and non-political organisation aiming at fulfilling the vision and goals of the departed Veep.

Chilima said in an exclusive interview in Lilongwe that the Foundation will be launched on 12 February 2025, which would have been Chilima’s 52 birthday.

Chilima said the SKC Foundation, is a duly registered Trust which will be overseen by a Board of Trustees, whose mission is to support the fulfilment of the vision and goals of the late Chilima in a ‘non-partisan and non-political’ manner.

“The Saulos Klaus Chilima Foundation intends to serve as a beacon of hope, progress, and empowerment for Malawians. By promoting education, self-reliance, and leadership while maintaining a non-political stance, the Foundation will ensure Dr. Chilima’s vision for Malawi and Africa is realized for generations to come,” she said.

She said the launch will be a gala event which will take place at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

Chilima also said in line with its vision of continuing Dr Chilima’s legacy, the Foundation is guided by among other objectives which include supporting education for underprivileged students in Malawi, providing aid to those in need during unforeseen crises, encouraging self-sufficiency among Malawians, promoting youth leadership development and also promoting collective mindset change.

“To achieve the objectives, the SKC Foundation plans to embark on various resource mobilisation initiatives such as corporate sponsorship, crowdfunding and charity events. This accords the Foundation the opportunity to pay tribute to him by simultaneously celebrating his life and raising funds to continue his initiatives,” said Chilima.

She said tickets to the launch gala are being sold at a price of MK100,000 per person for the silver category, MK200,000 per person for the gold category and MK300,000 per person for the platinum category.

“The launch gala will be a black-tie event which will comprise dinner, speeches, and tributes to the late Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima,” said Chilima.

The late Vice President died in a plane crash together with eight others on 10 June 2024 in Chikangawa Forest on their way to a funeral in Nkhata-Bay.