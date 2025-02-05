‘General’ Mumba takes on Bishop McKenzie School on labour laws

Minister of Labour, Vitumbiko Mumba, has directed Bishop McKenzie International School (BMIS) to reform key policies following concerns raised by employees regarding unfair labour practices.

During his visit to the institution on Monday, Mumba, alongside Secretary for Labour Chikondano Mussa and other government officials, held discussions with staff members to hear their grievances on working conditions.

Among the major concerns raised were disparities in contracts between local and expatriate employees, lack of transparency in management decisions, and cases of unfair dismissal.

In addition workers raised concerns over unfair policies and contract terms, alleging that local staff receive fewer benefits compared to their expatriate colleagues. They also decried the lack of career progression, with some holding the same positions for years without promotion.

Another key issue was the unilateral change of employment terms, with some workers claiming they were shifted from permanent to contract employment without consultation.

Despite these concerns, Mumba praised BMIS for its approach to salary adjustments.

“We had a fruitful discussion, and I want to inform the nation that we are impressed with some of the things happening here, especially salary increments tied to inflation and devaluation. This is something we have not seen anywhere else,” he said.

Following the meeting, BMIS management assured the minister that they are revising policies to address staff concerns.

They highlighted existing initiatives, including a mentorship programme with University of Malawi and a career growth policy allowing employees to take salary advances for further studies.

Mumba, however, issued several directives to the school, including: Abolishing the existing health policy, which required annual medical tests for employees, as it was found to be inconsistent with labour laws.

“However, the new management has assured me that this policy is not in practice” Mumba said.

Another directive was reducing the number of expatriate teachers, emphasising that Malawi’s laws allow expatriates to work for a maximum of six years and must have a local understudy.

BMIS currently employs 62 teachers, of which only seven are Malawian..

Mumba reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights and ensuring fair labour practices across all sectors.

“We cannot talk about job creation when jobs meant for Malawians are being taken by foreigners. We will ensure all organisations, whether schools, NGOs, or private companies, comply with the law,” he warned.

The Ministry of Labour will continue monitoring BMIS and other institutions to ensure compliance with labor regulations and fair treatment of employees.