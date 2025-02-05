Civil Servants Threaten Strike: Give Chakwera 14 Days

Civil Servants in the country have given President Lazarus Chakwera 14 days to either address their concerns or risk national wide strike.

Among others, the civil servants are demanding a 44 percent salary increment, and a 200 percent increase on their transport and special allowances as well as leave grant.

In a statement, the Civil Servants Trade Union and Teachers Union of Malawi expressed disappointment on failure by the Government Negotiating Team (GNT) to address their concerns since August last year.

They have claimed that their effort to meet the GNU since last year has always been in vain.