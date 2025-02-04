NO THANK YOU! President Chakwera ‘Rejects’ Fuel Price Hike

President Lazarus Chakwera has rejected a proposal to increase fuel prices in Malawi by a whopping 30 percent.

This decision comes at a time when the country is grappling with a severe fuel shortage, which has significantly impacted economic activities.

The proposed price hike was intended to help Malawi navigate its current fuel crisis, described by experts as the worst since the country gained independence.

However, President Chakwera’s refusal to approve the increase has raised eyebrows, leaving many to wonder what alternative solutions the government has in store.

Rumors suggest that the government is exploring the G2G (Government-to-Government) approach to find a lasting solution to the fuel shortage.

While details remain scarce, this move is seen as a desperate attempt to alleviate the suffering of Malawians.

As the country teeters on the edge of economic uncertainty, President Chakwera’s bold decision has sparked a mix of emotions.

Some praise his commitment to protecting the interests of Malawians, while others question the wisdom of rejecting a proposal that could have potentially eased the fuel crisis.