Nkhoma Synod Reaffirms Total Support Towards Chakwera’s ‘Development Agenda’

Today, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera welcomed a delegation from the Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) at the State House in Lilongwe.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the partnership between the government and the CCAP, one of Malawi’s largest Protestant denominations.

The Nkhoma Synod, which has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government’s development agenda, has been a vital partner in promoting social justice, education, and healthcare in Malawi.

President Chakwera commended the role of religious bodies in development, assuring the Synod that his government is addressing challenges affecting the church and the country.

In his remarks, Synod Moderator Edward Masona Tembo Kaluluma said the church decided to visit the president to appreciate his development agenda and pray for his safety and health ahead of September elections.

According to him, the church also assured the president that it will not stop praying to God for the good rains to continue for people to have bumper harvest this season as the country is going through tough ride.