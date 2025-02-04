LCC approves K24 billion budget to boost city’s development

spot_img
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Lilongwe, February 4, Mana; Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has approved K24 billion budget allocation in the 2025/2026 financial year to boost the city’s development.

Mayor for the City, Esther Sagawa, said this Tuesday during a full council meeting in Lilongwe.

Sagawa said the approval is a landmark towards boosting development earmarked for the city.

She said the K24 billion will promote high quality development infrastructure in the city’s public works, health and social sector, administration, finance management and audit services, among others.

“As a city council, we have approved the budget so that the committees responsible such as public works, finance and development should have ample time to clearly and fairly allocate funds in all wards for developments of the city.

“We have deliberately engaged the media to help people know and understand how the budget is allocated and the way funds allocated will be used for city developments,” said Sagawa.

Among others, about K14 billion is expected to be sourced by LCC using locally generated revenues while about K10 billion is expected to be financed under the Central Government Transfer (CGT).

LCC Chairperson for Finance Committee, Gift Tanganyika, highlighted that the funds allocated are quite impressive, saying they give hope that each ward is going to use the funds for development purposes in a transparent and accountable manner.

“Locally generated revenue budget has allocated approximately K500 million to Central Government Property rates, K973 million to income market establishment and K301 million to commercial undertakings.

“About K3 billion has been allocated to fees and service charge , licence and permits respectively which is accumulating to approximately K14 billion as agreed during the allocations.

Additionally, the central government transfer budget has allocated K1.7 billion to public works, K1.6 billion for health and social services which is going to cover planning, monitoring and evaluation, leisure, culture and environmental issues within the city.

Tanganyika said the budget is also going to cover for roads rehabilitation in several areas including upgrading Penyenye to Mtaya Road, rehabilitation of Kawale loop roads, and also purchasing teaching and learning materials while also maintaining different schools of the city.

LCC was in the 2024/2025 budget allocated approximately K13 billion.

By Prisca Promise Mashushu

