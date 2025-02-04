Landowners at Ng’onga Portland Cement Mining Site living in fear after dawn police raid

Landowners at the Ng’onga Portland Cement Mining site in Balaka are living in fear after a dawn police raid, which occurred just hours following their submission of a petition to the District Commissioner’s office.

The petition highlighted grievances related to their own land, which they believe are being deliberately suppressed by the District Commissioner.

The situation has sparked outrage among the affected landowners, who feel their right to express themselves on matters affecting their livelihoods is being denied.

A recent investigation by the Center for Democracy and Economic Development Initiative (CDEDI) revealed that the Balaka District Council Compensation team, led by Mr. Joseph Flugensio, employed coercive tactics to force landowners into signing documents they didn’t fully comprehend.

According to CDEDI Executive Director, Slyvester Namiwa, the team denied affected individuals the opportunity to negotiate terms during the assessment process.

The situation escalated when the team confiscated initial assessment receipts, citing errors in their valuations and calculations.

Emmanuel Gwadani, a leading voice representing the aggrieved group, shared his frustrations about the situation.

Gwadani revealed that when they attempted to submit a formal petition to the DC’s office, they were met with hostility.

The DC refused to accept the petition, dismissing the landowners’ concerns without giving them a platform to be heard.

Things took a darker turn on February 4th, 2025, when Gwadani became the target of an unsettling incident. Police officers arrived at his farm, demanding to search his home without a warrant.

Gwadani was left shaken, believing the police action was a direct result of his involvement in the Ng’onga Mining site dispute.

The incident has raised questions about intimidation tactics being used to silence affected individuals.

For many landowners, this is more than just a dispute over compensation; it’s a fight for dignity and fair treatment.

With mounting frustrations and a growing sense of injustice, the situation at Ng’onga is becoming a flashpoint in the community.

The landowners are demanding greater transparency in the compensation process, an end to heavy-handed tactics, and meaningful engagement with the District Commissioner.