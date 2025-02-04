HRDC’s Thawe Joins Politics

Masauko Thawe, who is the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) the coordinator for Southern Region Masauko has joined frontline politcs.

Thawe has since resigned from the organization.Confirming the development, Thawe said he is contesting as member of Parliament(MP) for Likoma and Chizumula Constituency in Likoma District on an independent ticket.

“I am aware that it is not possible to be in the CSO [civil society organisation] and, at the same time, be a politician. So, I have paved the way for others because I have made up my mind to contest for the position in my home, Likoma. People want me to serve them,” Thawe said.

Meanwhile HRDC Chairperson Gift Trapence confirmed the development and has since wished Thawe well.