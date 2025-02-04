spot_img
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Homeland Security Minister Ching'oma visits Area 30 on familiarisation tour

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Homeland Security Minister Ezikiel Ching’oma is today visiting Malawi Police Service headquarters in Area 30 Lilongwe on a familiarisation tour.

The minister was welcomed by the Inspector General of Police Merlyn Yolamu.

The minister then proceeded to have a closed door meeting with senior management of Malawi Police Service.

In an interview after the meeting Chingoma said for the police to be effective there is need for unity of purpose.

“As I embark on leadership as Homeland Security Minister, I expect unity of purpose. There is no compromise on this. All departments within Malawi Police Service need to move in unison for purposes of attaining the agenda set by His Excellency, The State President, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera. Internal Security is one critical element within the development spectrum of this country. In fact, everything revolves around national security. That is how critical the Malawi Police Service is.

“Discipline and Unity are key processes that will make the Malawi Police Service bring out confidence among Malawians. Recognition for excellent service is another important aspect to the motivation of officers,” he said.

(NPL)

Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com
