Homeland Security Minister Ching’oma concedes existing gap on Police-Citizenry ratio…”we are addressing the challenge”

Minister of Homeland Security, Ezekiel Ching’oma has conceded an existing gap on the Police-citizenry ratio as a serious concern in the provision of security in the country.

One police officer is serving over 1070 people in the country, contrary to UN recommendation of 1 to at least 500 citizens.

Ching’oma says there is a need to address the challenge by increasing number of police officers through increased recruitments among others.

Ching’oma said this on Tuesday during his familiarization tour at the Area 30 Police headquarters in Lilongwe where he engaged senior police officers including Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Merlyn Yolamu.